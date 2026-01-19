Erika Kirk pushes for speedy trial against Tyler Robinson, accuses defense of ‘undue delay’

Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Ole Miss at the University of Mississippi, on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:10 PM –Monday, January 19, 2026

The legal team representing Erika Kirk has filed a motion pushing for a speedy trial against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating her husband, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk.

On Friday, Kirk’s attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, accused Robinson’s legal team of causing “undue” and “unwanted” delay in the proceedings. Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Kirk during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

“The Utah Code affords victims of a crime ‘the right to a speedy disposition of the charges free from unwarranted delay caused by or at the behest of the defendant… and to prompt and final conclusion of the case after the disposition or conviction and sentence, including prompt and final conclusion of all collateral attacks on dispositions or criminal judgments,’” Neiman wrote in a court filing.

The TPUSA founder’s widow invoked her right to a speedy trial as a victim under Utah law.

“This Court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the Defendant has a fair trial, but this Court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial, and therefore this Notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah Code,” the filing concluded.

Robinson has yet to enter a plea or face a preliminary hearing, something that is an essential first step in Utah’s legal process where a judge determines whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

He is scheduled to return to court next on February 3rd for his defense team’s motion to remove a prosecutor from the case. Robinson’s team claims there is a conflict of interest, arguing that a deputy in the county attorney’s office, now part of the prosecution, had an adult child in the crowd when Kirk was shot. The prosecution denies any conflict.

