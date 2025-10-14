Erika Kirk: Presidential Medal of Freedom is the ‘best birthday gift’ Charlie could’ve asked for

U.S. President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he presents the Medal to his wife Erika Kirk (L) during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:18 PM – Tuesday, October 14, 2025

President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk, presented through his widow, Erika, in recognition of the late conservative firebrand’s lasting influence — on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The 47th president began the ceremony, which was moved to the White House’s Rose Garden in order to accommodate the large amount of people who wished to attend, by emphasizing the surprise change in weather.

Trump pointed out to the crowd that it was “supposed to be terrible” outside that day, pouring rain, but “God was watching” clearly — bringing sunshine to the momentous occasion.

“I was telling Erika God was watching, and he didn’t want that [bad weather] for Charlie,” Trump said. “That’s really beautiful. Couldn’t be more beautiful today.”

Trump praised Kirk for his work in bringing patriotism to college crowds throughout the nation. He also added that while others doubted that there could be peace in the Middle East, the late conservative activist always had faith that a peace deal could be made.

Advertisement

The president, who recently returned from Israel and Egypt after securing the release of the remaining surviving hostages from Hamas, said he had considered postponing the ceremony to Friday — given the tight schedule — but ultimately decided against it.

“Today is Charlie’s birthday,” and “I would not have missed this moment for anything in the world.” Trump also emphasized that Kirk is irreplaceable, saying “you can’t replace that kind of person and that kind of talent.” “We hold his memory in our hearts forever every single day of this administration, we will continue to carry out the mission for which he lived.” “He lived for this country, lived for his wife and his family, but he lived for this country too. In Charlie’s honor, we will continue like we have been, to fight, fight, fight and to win, win, win,” Trump continued.

The president referred to Kirk, whom he labeled as “so wise beyond his years,” as a “fearless warrior” for America who touched the lives of millions of people.

“Charlie grew Turning Point into the largest conservative youth organization in the entire country. He forged a personal bond with countless young conservatives,” the president said. “He fought for free speech, religious liberty, strong borders and a very strong and proud America. In everything he did, he put America first.” “He loved this country, and that’s why this afternoon, it’s my privilege to posthumously award Charles James Kirk our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Trump likened Kirk’s legacy to that of Socrates, Saint Peter, Abraham Lincoln, and Martin Luther King Jr., noting that each had risked their lives for the causes they were “put on Earth to defend.”

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, then took the stage where she tearfully accepted the honor on her late husband’s behalf.

She first thanked the president for prioritizing the event “amid the peace processes in the Middle East,” and for believing in him and his mission.

“You are the heartbeat of this future movement,” Erika said. “Everything Charlie built—you guys are the legacy holders of that. You’re living his mission with him… I know that freedom will endure. It will, and today we’re gathered not only to celebrate Charlie’s birthday, but to honor a truth that he gave his entire life to defend, and that’s freedom.”

Kirk wept as she recalled her husband’s past birthdays. She said he was a simple man who loved good books, decaf coffee and mint chocolate ice cream.

“The rhythm of our usual birthday celebration for him was mint ice cream…He only had it twice a year on his birthday,” she said.

Erika, now serving as CEO of TPSUA, reflected that finding birthday gifts for her husband had always been a challenge, since he was never materialistic. She added that receiving the award from President Trump was the greatest gift he could have ever received.

Erika also shared the birthday message their 3-year-old daughter wanted to wish her late husband, the little girl’s father, for what would have been his 32nd birthday.

“She said, ‘Happy birthday, Daddy,'” Erika said. “‘I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream, and I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you.'”

After the ceremony, Erika accompanied Trump into the Oval Office, where she witnessed the president sign a proclamation designating October 14th as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!