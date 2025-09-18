Erika Kirk officially named as CEO and chair of Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika Kirk, on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:47 PM – Thursday, September 18, 2025

Erika Kirk has officially been named CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA following the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who co-founded the conservative organization in 2012.

The organization announced the move on Thursday, just over a week after Kirk was assassinated while engaging in a debate with students at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was allegedly assassinated by suspect 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who climbed a roof roughly 200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking, armed with a bolt-action rifle.

Advertisement

Last Friday, Erika Kirk gave her first public statement after her husband’s murder, vowing to continue her husband’s movement.

“To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die,” she stated on September 12th. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. The movement my husband built will not die.”

Less than a week after Erika Kirk’s comments, the official Turning Point USA account revealed that she was “unanimously elected” to become the new CEO and chair of the organization, marking the next chapter for the organization.

“In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death,” the organization wrote in an X post.

The announcement was also accompanied by a letter, further explaining the next step for the organization.

“In Ecclesiastes, King Solomon wrote that mankind is to be tested by God. Today we are facing such a test, yet we also know that God has prepared us with everything we need to overcome this ordeal,” the letter read.

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA,” it continued.

“All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!