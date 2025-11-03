Erika Kirk calls on judge to allow cameras in Tyler Robinson’s trial: ‘Let everyone see what true evil is’

In this handout image provided by the Office of the Governor of Utah, Tyler Robinson stands for a booking photo on September 12, 2025 in Spanish Fork, Utah. (Office of the Governor of Utah via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:11 AM – Monday, November 3, 2025

Erika Kirk is calling on a judge to allow news cameras in the courtroom for the trial against her husband’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, to “let everyone see what true evil is.”

In a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters, Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, called on the judge to reject the defense’s effort to block cameras from Robinson’s trial.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there,” Kirk stated.

“Why not be transparent?” Kirk questioned. “There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not, because I’ve seen what the case is built on.”

“Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come.” Advertisement

Robinson has yet to make an in-person appearance in court, opting to attend virtually due to the high-profile nature of the case.

Kirk’s comments follow District Court Judge Tony F. Grant Jr.’s ruling, reported by the Daily Mail, which stated that cameras should be banned from showing Robinson “entering, exiting or standing in the courtroom.”

The judge also revealed that Robinson will be allowed to wear civilian attire during the trial, as “the presumption of innocence remains.” He will have to wear handcuffs in the courtroom, however, due to the scope of his charges.

22-year-old Robinson is facing numerous charges, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors have revealed that they plan on seeking the death penalty should Robinson be convicted.

Robinson’s charges stem from the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10th while speaking at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

As Kirk addressed the crowd, Robinson allegedly climbed onto a nearby roof with a bolt-action rifle and fired a single bullet, killing the conservative commentator.

Robinson is expected to make his first in-person court appearance at his next hearing, which is scheduled for January 16, 2026.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!