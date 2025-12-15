Erika Kirk and Candace Owens agree to have ‘private discussion’ amid rising tension over Charlie Kirk assassination conspiracies

(L)Candace Owens is seen on set of “Candace” in Nashville, Tennessee.(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) / (Background) Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

2:00 PM – Monday, December 15, 2025

Erika Kirk, widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is scheduled to hold a “private discussion” on Monday with conservative influencer Candace Owens, who has been promoting certain conspiracy theories surrounding her late husband’s assassination.

In a post to X on Sunday, Kirk announced that both of them have agreed to pause all public comments until the meeting has adjourned.

This is reportedly the first direct conversation between the two conservative public figures after a period of mounting tensions over ongoing conspiracy theories online.

Owens, a commentator and podcaster, previously worked at TPUSA as the communications director and was once close to Kirk, describing their relationship being like “brother and sister.”

“We were brother and sister,” Owens said. “We were fortified. Our relationship was forged in fire — the fire of politics. I knew him. I knew Charlie. The real Charlie. And Charlie knew the real Candace.”

Initially, she mourned his death publicly. However, in the months following, Owens repeatedly promoted a number of conspiracy theories on her platforms, including:

Suggestions that Kirk was killed due to shifting views on U.S.-Israel relations, allegedly facing pressure from “pro-Israel” donors.

Claims of an “inside job” involving TPUSA staff, U.S. military elements, or other hidden actors.

Speculation about alternative shooting scenarios

Her theories drew sharp criticism from other conservatives, including TPUSA leadership and figures like Blake Neff, a producer on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” who accused Owens of exploiting the tragedy for views and monetization.

Erika publicly urged Owens to “stop” spreading such claims, citing concerns over tainting the jury pool in the ongoing murder trial and unnecessary pain for their family.

After Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Owens took to her podcast to discuss topics such as linking the assassination to foreign entities, TPUSA hiding information, and accusing Erika of acting unfazed and assisting in suppressing the truth.

“There are lies that are being told and they need to be slapped down right now,” Owens said in a September 15th episode where she suggested that the government could be covering up information on Kirk’s death.

In an interview on December 13th, Erika was asked by Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, what she would say to Owens in response to her comments on her late husband’s murder.

“Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.” “When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this, no,” Erika also stated about her frustrations with Owens in a separate interview.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!