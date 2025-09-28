Eric Adams drops out of NYC mayoral race, leaving Sliwa and Cuomo to oppose Mamdani

New York Mayor Eric Adams listens to questions from reporters during a press conference at NYPD’s 40th Precinct on February 20, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:56 AM – Sunday, September 28, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that he has officially dropped out of the mayoral race.

The move came amid Adams’s unfavorable polling in the upcoming November election, driven by his federal corruption case and the conditions under which it was dismissed under the Trump administration.

“This campaign was never about me. It was about the people of this city. From every neighborhood and background, who had been left behind and believed they would never catch up. This campaign was for the underserved, the marginalized, the abandoned, and betrayed by government,” Adams stated in his announcement video. “Since then, it has been an honor to be your mayor.”

The announcement follows months of speculation on which candidates may drop out of the race to consolidate support against frontrunner socialist Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“I want to be clear, although this is the end of my campaign, this will not be the end of my public service,” Adams stated. “I will keep fighting for our city no matter what because I am a New Yorker.” Advertisement

The New York City mayor abstained from endorsing any of the other candidates and instead chose to take apparent jabs at Mamdani, warning of political “extremism.”

“Our children are being radicalized to hate our city and our country. Political anger is turning into political violence,” he stated. “Too often, these forces use local government to advance divisive agendas with little regard for how it hurts everyday New Yorkers.”

“Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer to destroy the very system we built together over generations,” Adams added. “That is not change. That is chaos.”

Meanwhile, GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo continue their campaigns, despite mounting pressure to drop out and consolidate support behind a single challenger to Mamdani.

Polling data reveal Cuomo has the best odds of defeating Mamdani in the upcoming election, provided Sliwa drops out of the race.

However, Sliwa’s team has argued that Cuomo should drop out of the race instead after losing to Mamdani in the June Democrat primary race.

The Trump administration remains staunchly opposed to Mamdani’s proposed policies, including rent freezes, free buses, and city-owned grocery stores, among other socialist policies.

“You can’t enact policies like this and expect to be bailed out,” stated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday, adding that Mamdani’s policies risk a major financial crisis in New York City.

