Eric Adams announces intention to endorse Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he plans to endorse Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming mayoral race after withdrawing from the contest himself — in an effort to block Democratic socialist nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Adams spokesperson Todd Shapiro announced that the current lame duck (outgoing) mayor plans to endorse and campaign alongside the former NYC governor, despite previously describing him as a “snake and a liar.”

“The mayor will endorse former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for mayor and intends to campaign alongside him,” Shapiro announced in a statement.

On Wednesday evening, Adams posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up at a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden alongside Cuomo, attaching the caption: “Great win for the Knicks. We need to win for the city. Can’t go backwards.”

Adams’ endorsement of Cuomo comes after he suspended his re-election bid in September amid weak polling and some fallout from earlier federal corruption charges, though they were later dismissed. He also emphasized that the move was motivated by concerns regarding Mamdani’s Democratic socialist platform posing a risk to Black and brown communities.

“I think that it is imperative to really wake up the Black and brown communities that have suffered from gentrification on how important this race is,” Adams stated. “I ran on a promise of making our city safe,” Adams stated, going on to criticize Mamdani for proposing plans to disband the NYPD’s strategic response group (S.R.G.), which is responsible for responding to specific incidents such as protests. “Any mayoral candidate that wants to disband units like S.R.G, that wants to decriminalize prostitution, that wants to empty out 3,000 dangerous inmates from Rikers to return back to the communities that they preyed on, a mayor that wants to divide the city on taxes based on ethnicity and run out high-income earners, that mayor that won’t denounce globalize the intifada — all of those indicators tell us that all the work I’ve done to bring our city together to make us safer, to ensure that our economy is stabilized.”

In response, Mamdani slammed Adams’ announcement on Thursday, arguing that “Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term.”

“It’s no surprise to see two men who share an affinity for corruption and Trump capitulation align themselves at the behest of the billionaire class and the president himself,” Mamdani stated.

Mamdani also reacted to the New York Times’ article announcing the Cuomo-Adams alliance, responding: “The Art of the Deal,” referencing President Donald Trump’s book — further suggesting a connection to the GOP president.

The two are joining forces to push back against Mamdani’s far-left agenda — a slate of socialist proposals that include freezing rents on rent-stabilized units, hiking taxes on hardworking New Yorkers, raising the minimum wage to an unsustainable $30 an hour by 2030, and implementing costly government takeovers like taxpayer-funded public transit and city-run grocery stores.

Cuomo was previously defeated by Mamdani in the Democrat mayoral primary in June, with Mamdani capturing 56% of the vote, leading Cuomo to continue his campaign as an Independent candidate.

