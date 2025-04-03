Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Accused Of Lying About Details Of Bus Collision, Breaching ‘Family Violence Restraining Order’

(L) Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) / (R) Bus driver Ross Munns. (Photo via: public Facebook profile – via Western Australia Police Force)

Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who recently posted her injuries from a “school bus crash,” has responded again via a spokesperson, as the bus driver in the incident has since disputed her claims — amid more incoming reports of a broken family violence restraining order.

A Family Violence Restraining Order (FVRO) is a legal order issued by a court to protect someone from family violence, abuse, or threats by a family member. It sets strict conditions to prevent the offender from contacting or approaching the protected person. Violating an FVRO is a criminal offense.

Giuffre, 41, made waves on Tuesday when she posted a picture of her battered face on Instagram from a hospital bed.

According to her previous lawsuit, court testimony, and photographic proof of her time with the men, she was previously sex-trafficked by the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein — who had purportedly ordered her to have sex with the British Royal Family’s Prince Andrew when she was just a teenager.

Meanwhile, following her recent troubling social media post, the Perth-based mother of three now claims that she made a mistake by sharing the post of her wounds publicly, as she had allegedly believed that she was posting on a “private” Instagram/Meta account — according to a statement later issued on Giuffre’s behalf.

According to her initial story, after a bus driver struck a car that she was in, going 68 miles per hour, according to her, Giuffre declared that she had only “four days to live” — as medical professionals informed her that she had gone into kidney renal failure.

However, in Neergabby, 12 miles north of Perth, West Australian police told news.com.au that they had only one recent record of a “minor” bus and automobile incident with “no reported injuries” — as reported by the New York Post.

“The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day. The car sustained approximately $2,000 worth of damage,” a police spokesperson stated. “There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

Ross Munns, the bus driver in question, has since denied Giuffre’s version of events — claiming that she had “blown [it] out of proportion.”

Munns, who has been driving school buses for 16 years, told the Daily Mail that the accident occurred when he chose to safely pass a 71-year-old woman driving a slow-moving white Toyota Highlander at less than 46 mph.

Munns, who was driving 29 kids at the time of the incident, claimed that as he started to pass the car, it abruptly turned directly in front of him at the last second. He claimed that although he loudly honked his horn, he was unable to prevent “clipping” the vehicle, damaging its taillight — in what he and the police called a “minor collision.”

Soon after, Munns pulled over right away, reportedly spoke with the older female driver, who was not Giuffre, and the driver had assured him that she was unharmed. The older female driver and Giuffre then drove off together — according to police.

Munns says that he also reported the incident to the authorities later on, since he felt that the situation was “a little bit suss [suspicious].” Additionally, as a courtesy, Munns eventually called the driver to inform her of his conversation with the police. She quickly called him back to inform him that the passenger in her vehicle, Giuffre, now had “a black eye” — stemming from the incident.

Munns continued, explaining that he was shocked to see Giuffre’s allegations on Instagram. He expressed that he was unaware at the time that there had even been another passenger in the vehicle during the minor collision.

“It’s just all blown out of proportion and I know what happened. I didn’t even see her in the car,” he explained. “The driver basically pulled out in front of me. I made sure she was all right, and I went and did a police report. She was elderly and I asked if she was OK, and she said, ‘Yes, I’m OK.’ I asked if she lived (at the property the car had turned into) and she said, ‘No, I’m a carer [caregiver]’ and I told her she needs to put her indicator on when you have to turn. That’s all the conversation was, and she asked how the kids (on the bus) were and I said, ‘Fine.’ It wasn’t a major crash,” he told the press.

In reality, Giuffre had two hospital visits, and she had pre-existing injuries when she admitted herself to Joondalup Hospital in the northern suburbs of the capital city shortly after the car crash, according to 9News Perth.

Doctors at the hospital also did conduct testing on Giuffre, which revealed that she did in fact have kidney issues. The next day, she was released.

Giuffre had reportedly suffered the severe bruising “after a fall,” as opposed to the bus accident, according to 7News. Additionally, she was reportedly seeking pain relief when she was taken by ambulance to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth the following week — the New York Post reported.

In a Thursday Telegraph article, which cites a parent of children who were on the school bus at the time of the incident, the children, through their parent, similarly claim that Giuffre’s “story” doesn’t add up and doesn’t make sense — given that the children both saw the whole incident unfold.

In addition, surfacing reports from People Magazine have since claimed that Giuffre has been accused of breaching a family violence restraining order, and she is due to face the court just days after claiming she didn’t have long to live.

After allegedly violating a family violence restraining order in the Ocean Reef region of northern Perth on February 2nd, Giuffre is now scheduled to appear in Joondalup Magistrates Court on April 9th. According to People Magazine, Giuffre made her first court appearance after the alleged violation on March 14th and did not enter a plea. It is unknown if Giuffre will be present at the upcoming court case, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. local time.

According to news.com.au, Giuffre, who is originally from California, and her husband, Robert Giuffre, bought a $1.9 million house in Ocean Reef in December 2020. The couple has a 14-year-old daughter and two adolescent sons. Giuffre hinted at a potential split from Robert, the father of her children, in an Instagram post on March 22nd when she stated that she “misses” her kids “very much,” and that they had been “poisoned with lies.”

