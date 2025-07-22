Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell to speak with DOJ

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:47 AM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator, to explore whether she is willing to disclose information about others involved in child sex crimes.

She is currently serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee for her role in facilitating the trafficking of minors to Epstein.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 on five federal charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.

A large block of President Donald Trump’s base has demanded that the administration release all of the documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, as there is mass suspicion that Epstein trafficked children to elites with whom he surrounded himself.

Bondi made the announcement in an X post, reciting a statement by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead. The joint statement by the DOJ and FBI of July 6 remains as accurate today as it was when it was written. Namely, that in the recent thorough review of the files maintained by the FBI in the Epstein case, no evidence was uncovered that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” Blanche’s statement read.

“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” the statement continued.

“Therefore, at the direction of Attorney General Bondi, I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department. I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days. Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now.”

Maxwell’s attorney, Oscar Markus, confirmed the upcoming meeting according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case,” Markus stated.

Meanwhile, Epstein’s former attorney Alan Dershowitz argued that Maxwell should be called in front of Congress to speak about Epstein’s trafficking ring, on the stipulation that she’s given “total immunity.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell is basically serving the sentence that Epstein would have gotten,” Dershowitz told Newsmax. “She should never be in jail for 20 years. What should happen is that she should be freed. She should have her sentence commuted. She should then be called in front of Congress, have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything.”

