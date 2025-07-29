Enraged ‘woke’ online users label actress Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad ‘Nazi propaganda’

(Background) Sydney Sweeney attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Madame Web” at Regency Village Theatre on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) / (R) Screenshot of American Eagle Sydney Sweeney ad.

Actress Sydney Sweeney’s commercial collaboration with apparel company American Eagle is now receiving heavy backlash, as liberal and leftist social media users quickly began comparing the advertisement to “Nazi propaganda.”

The advertisement features Sweeney speaking directly to the camera about her “great jeans,” as it pans down to reveal her blue American Eagle denim. However, online commentators were quick to point out the deliberate wordplay, noting that the phrase also alludes to “great genes”—a double entendre referencing her genetic attributes.

Progressive online users argued that the ad is reminiscent of Nazi and Hitler propaganda, as Adolf Hitler had strongly promoted the idea of a “Aryan master race,” which he described as racially superior, particularly emphasizing Nordic features, such as fair skin, blond hair, and blue eyes, as ideal.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” Sweeney stated in the advertisement before adding, “My jeans are blue.”

Social media users have since continued to accuse American Eagle of promoting eugenics and “Nazi propaganda” — rooted in “White supremacy.”

The campaign featured a limited edition denim jacket, along with the new “Sydney Jean.”

“This is what happens when you have no [people] of color in a room. Particularly in a time like this. This ad campaign got so caught up in this ‘clever’ play on words and this stunt, the [people] in the room missed what was so blatantly obvious to anyone not White,” said one online user.

“Should we be surprised that a company whose name is literally American Eagle is making fascist propaganda like this? Probably not, but it’s still really shocking, like a blonde haired blue eyed white woman is talking about her good genes. Like, that is Nazi propaganda,” another user commented.

A third user had also pointed out that Sweeney’s initials are “S.S.”, pointing out that her initials also match the Schutzstaffel, also known as SS, which was a paramilitary organization within the Nazi Party.

