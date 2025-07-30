England: Sharon Osbourne and her children ‘moved to tears’ at Ozzy’s heartfelt funeral procession in Birmingham

(R-Top) Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and family members stop to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) / (L-Top) Mourners and music fans line the streets to pay their respects on July 30, 2025. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) / (Background) Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:13 PM – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

The Osbourne family bid a tearful farewell to their beloved rock ‘n’ roll patriarch, Ozzy—the “Prince of Darkness”—as they gathered to celebrate his life in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

Ozzy died last Tuesday following a battle with Parkinson’s, being diagnosed in 2019.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the Osbourne family said in a statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis,” the message concluded. Advertisement

On Wednesday, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay their final respects as a funeral procession honored the late Black Sabbath frontman.

Fans cheered as a local band, the Bostin Brass Band, played Black Sabbath hits from multiple albums from decades ago while following six police motorcycles in the procession.

His widow, Sharon, and their children Kelly, Jack, and Aimee were in attendance, joining the outpouring of public mourning. Ozzy’s eldest son, Louis, 50, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley, was also present to commemorate his father’s legacy.

Dressed in black, the Osbourne family waved to onlookers as they arrived for the solemn farewell.

Sharon, 72, and her children were all visibly emotional as they placed purple flowers at a memorial honoring the heavy metal legend, which was adorned with heartfelt notes and tributes from thousands of fans.

According to local media sources, Sharon wore a ring on a chain around her neck—believed to be Ozzy’s wedding ring—symbolizing their forever-enduring bond. At one moment, she also embraced her daughter Kelly, 40, and held son Jack’s hands as she broke down in front of the memorial.

Kelly shared a heartfelt embrace with her fiancé, Sid Wilson, and their 2-year-old son, Sidney, as the family mourned together.

Sharon and Ozzy’s eldest daughter, Aimee, who is rarely seen in public, was also present. Known for maintaining her privacy, Aimee had previously declined to participate in the family’s MTV reality series “The Osbournes,” which aired from 2002 to 2005.

However, Ozzy’s 45-year-old daughter Jessica and adopted son Elliot Kingsley, both from his first marriage, were noticeably absent.

The funeral procession—organized by the Birmingham City Council—made its way through the city’s iconic Broad Street, a fitting tribute to the legendary musician in his hometown.

Ozzy’s former Black Sabbath bandmates, Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward, were also in attendance to honor their longtime friend and collaborator.

Sir Elton John and rapper Yungblud (Dom Harrison) were reported to have attended the private funeral service for Ozzy after the public procession.

Ozzy previously expressed his wishes for what his funeral should look like in a 2011 “Dear Ozzy” column for The Times of London outlet.

“I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle, and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy,” he told the outlet. “But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest.” “I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of ‘death.’ There’ll be no harping on the bad times.” “So to answer your question,” Ozzy continued. “Yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind.”

There is a bridge in Birmingham named after Ozzy, called the “Ozzy Osbourne Bridge.” It’s a pedestrian footbridge that crosses over the A41, also known as the Birmingham Middleway, near the Black Sabbath Bench and the Broad Street Walk of Stars, where many notable figures from the city are honored.

He played his last Black Sabbath gig for 42,000 fans at Birmingham’s Villa Park two weeks prior to his passing.

