Energy Secretary Chris Wright reveals U.S. nuclear weapons testing will not include explosions

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:20 PM – Sunday, November 2, 2025

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will begin testing nuclear weapons, Energy Secretary Chris Wright revealed that the tests will not include nuclear explosions, but rather the delivery system.

On Wednesday, President Trump issued a Truth Social post, announcing that the United States will begin testing nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” to American foreign adversaries.

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years,” Trump wrote.

“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” Trump concluded.

In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that if the U.S. “abandons the moratorium” on nuclear testing, Russia will act accordingly.”

President Trump’s announcement may be in response to Russia’s recent nuclear-powered drone and missile tests, which did not include any detonations.

“Trump mentioned in his statement that other countries were allegedly testing nuclear weapons. Until now, we were not aware that anyone was testing anything,” Peskov continued, adding that “All countries are developing their defense systems,” but Russia’s recent tests weren’t “nuclear.”

Meanwhile, Wright clarified Trump’s comments on Sunday, announcing that “the tests we’re talking about right now are system tests.”

“These are not nuclear explosions. These are what we call noncritical explosions,” he continued.

Wright added that the proposed testing includes “all the other parts of a nuclear weapon to make sure they deliver the appropriate geometry and they set up the nuclear explosion.”

Wright’s comments come after President Trump was asked on Friday whether the United States intends to conduct underground nuclear detonation tests, to which he responded: “You’ll find out very soon.”

Every nation, including the United States, that signed on to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1996 has abided by the treaty since its adoption, with North Korea being the sole exception.

The United States has not detonated a nuclear weapon since 1992.

