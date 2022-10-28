Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top execs

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:58 AM PT – Friday, October 28, 2022

Elon Musk has officially taken over Twitter. The first thing he did as the new head of the social media company was fire a number of the company’s chief executives.

Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, and Chief Financial Officer, Ned Segal, left the company’s San Francisco headquarters earlier on Thursday. In addition, Musk fired Twitter’s Chief Lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, who allegedly was behind the decision to ban Donald Trump.

Musk also reportedly backtracked on his plan to dismiss 75% of Twitter staff. However, he still plans to integrate the company into his bigger project known as “X.”

Musk stressed that he will ensure freedom of speech and impartiality on Twitter moving forward. On Thursday night, the new Twitter owner tweeted “the bird is freed.”