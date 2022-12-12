Elon Musk surprise appearance receives mixed reaction

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:02 AM PT – Monday, December 12, 2022

Elon Musk was booed by the crowd during an appearance at Dave Chapelle’s comedy show over the weekend.

The comedian held a special comedy show at the Chase Center in San Francisco Sunday night where he surprised his audience by bringing the Tesla CEO on stage.

Musk received a mixture of negative and positive reactions from the people in the audience as he entered the stage. The crowd initially began with cheers, but was quickly overwhelmed with loud “boos.”

“Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said. “Controversy, buddy. It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience.”

Musk who recently purchased Twitter, has attracted a lot of criticism due to reported layoffs and the direction he has chosen to operate the social media platform, which included steadily releasing the Twitter Files over the past week.

The release of the Twitter Files has been a controversial move, as it had exposed the behind the scenes actions of the social media platform’s staffers in the past few years. These included the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the “shadowbanning” that took place which was denied, and the de-platforming of President Trump.

On Twitter, Musk replied to a tweet about the incident at the Chase Center by saying “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods…)”

Musk was not troubled by the event and seemingly accepted it. He acknowledges the reactions because of the media’s comments towards him since he purchased Twitter and started implementing changes to the platform.