Elon Musk slams AOC over Twitter blue-check fee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:28 PM PT – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Elon Musk mocks Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Wednesday, after Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Musk for planning to charge verified Twitter users for their blue checks, the billionaire responded by saying her feedback was appreciated but it is time for her to pay up.

The latest comment by the CEO of Twitter comes after a list of verified users complained about Twitter’s new policy of charging eight dollars a month to get the verification.

Twitter subscription’s costs could vary by country and will include the ability to post longer videos.