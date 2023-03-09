Elon Musk is building his own Texas town

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT – Thursday, March 9, 2023

Elon Musk is reported to be developing a new “utopian” town near Austin, Texas.

In an effort to help SpaceX and Boring Company employees, Musk purchased 3,500 acres of land to build a new community called Snailbrook. The town name is reported to be named after the Boring Company’s mascot.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the new community will have about 110 homes, be outfitted with a pool, host an outdoor sports area, and it will contain a gym. Plans include a small school and a private compound for Musk.

“[We have] plans to convert a home on the property into a Montessori school for as many as 15 students,” said Musk to the Journal.

The Snailbrook community has already been reported to already be under construction, and already has signs posted that read: “Welcome To Snailbrook, Texas, est. 2021.”

According to the Journal, Musk plans to offer two and three-bedroom homes in the community starting at $800 a month. People familiar with Musk’s project have described the city as a “sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River.”