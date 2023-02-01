Elon Musk ignored Dems in Capitol visit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on January 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT – Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Elon Musk only scheduled meetings with conservative leaders during his first visit to the U.S. Capitol as the CEO of Twitter.

On January 26th, Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ky.) and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

In addition, Musk met with Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.), Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), and Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.).

The billionaire only had a chance to briefly meet with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) when walking though the halls of Congress. However, the Twitter CEO wanted to ensure to the public that he wants the social media platform to be fair to both political parties.

Many Democrats were outraged with how Musk did not sit down with leaders from their party.

“(Not meeting with Democrat representatives was) seriously a mistake and I think it would be a good thing to have him come in and explain himself,” Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) stated. “I am deeply concerned with how he’s running that company into the ground. It seems like a vanity project that is going wrong with an explosion of hate speech on that platform,” Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said.

Musk has always had a shared power approach. Prior to the November Midterms, he revealed to his millions of followers that he voted Republican in order to balance out the distribution of power.