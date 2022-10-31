Elon Musk assures to abide by EU Twitter rules on illegal online policing

Illustration shows Elon Musk’s photo and Twitter logo

UPDATED 3:32 PM PT – Monday, October 31, 2022

Elon Musk assures the European Union that Twitter will abide by their rules on illegal online content policing.

According to E.U. sources on Monday, Musk said he plans to comply with the region’s Digital Services Act. The Act requires providers of digital services to take swift action against illegal online content, such as hate speech. Companies that breech guidelines will receive a fine.

This comes after the E.U. Industry Chief Thierry Breton responded to Musk taking over the platform by saying, “In Europe, the bird will fly by our E.U. rules.”

The new Twitter CEO will meet with Breton in the coming weeks.