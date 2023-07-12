Elon Musk announces new AI company

(Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

11:18 AM – Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce his new Artificial Intelligence company called xAI.

Musk announced that the purpose behind the company is to “understand reality” but did not offer any further details or explanation. According to the website, “the goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe.”

The website lists the team for the company which is headed by Musk as well as other big names such as Igor Babuschkin, Manuel Kroiss, Yuhuai (Tony) Wu, Christian Szegedy, Jimmy Ba, Toby Pohlen, Ross Nordeen, Kyle Kosic, Greg Yang, Guodong Zhang, and Zihang Dai, all of whom have had previous experience with AI companies such as OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and DeepMind.

The team of xAI is also being advised by Dan Hendrycks, the researcher who leads the Center for AI Safety, a nonprofit organization that is aimed at reducing “societal-scale risks associated with AI.”

Musk had previously been a major part of the AI world, he had cofounded OpenAI in 2015, but walked away in 2018. He has since criticized the company for becoming a “closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

Musk has also given warnings that AI is “one of the biggest risks” to civilization and has pressed for it to be regulated because of how little we know about it so far and that there are currently no real regulations in place for AI companies.

However, he has previously dropped hints that he was starting his own AI company. In April, filings by Musk indicated that he had founded the company in Nevada, later in an interview with Tucker Carlson, he said that he was working on a product called “TruthGPT” to counter “ChatGPT.”

The website of xAI says that the new company is separate from X Corp, another company owned by Musk which was meant to be a successor to Twitter, “but will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission.”

Although there is little information about the new company as of now, the xAI team said that they will be hosting a Twitter Spaces discussion on July 14th where listeners can “meet the team” and ask whatever questions they might have for them, although no specific time was given.

