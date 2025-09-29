El Salvador President Bukele compares UK Digital ID to Book of Revelation’s ‘Mark of the Beast’

(Background) President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador and his wife, Gabriela Bukele, greet supporters on June 1, 2025 in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by Alex Peña/Getty Images) / (R) A demonstrator protests against the Labour Government’s plans to introduce a Digital ID, outside of the Labour Party’s conference in Liverpool on September 28, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:21 PM – Monday, September 29, 2025

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele compared the United Kingdom’s proposed mandatory digital ID system, dubbed “BritCard,” to the Bible’s “Mark of the Beast” — described in the Book of Revelation.

The remarks came in response to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement last week. He stated that all UK adults would be required to obtain a digital ID to work and access public services. The initiative claims to “combat illegal immigration and unregulated labor.”

Bukele, a cryptocurrency advocate who made Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador in 2021, posted his comments on X on September 26th. In the post, he shared a passage from Revelation 13:16-17, highlighting his concerns about government overreach, surveillance, and the “end times.”

The end times refers to a future period, described in the Bible, when the world experiences dramatic events leading up to the final judgment and the establishment of God’s eternal kingdom.

Bukele has publicly stated that he does not adhere to any specific religion, though he does “believe in Jesus Christ.” He often frames his faith in a personal, non-denominational way — emphasizing belief in Christ over affiliation with any specific church.

“I believe in Jesus Christ, not in religions,” he said previously.

Bukele referenced the Biblical passage online.

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

Bukele seemingly presented the proposed digital ID system as a metaphorical warning, emphasizing the need to safeguard personal freedoms and more in the modern age of digital governance.

While many argue that the comparison was merely symbolic, it also underscores Bukele’s ongoing caution toward centralized digital systems, despite his nation’s pioneering adoption of Bitcoin.

Digital ID systems are becoming increasingly common worldwide, from India’s Aadhaar system to Estonia’s e-ID program, which streamline government services. However, critics highlight that they can enable intrusive surveillance and abuse if not carefully regulated.

If digital ID is required for work, travel, or public services, refusal or inability to participate would limit citizens’ freedom.

