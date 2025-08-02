El Salvador eliminates presidential term limits, extends terms to 6 years

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is pictured before a meeting with Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves (out of frame) at the presidential house, where they will discuss bilateral issues, in San Jose on November 11, 2024. (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)



1:55 PM – Saturday, August 2, 2025

El Salvador has passed a bill eliminating presidential term limits, opening the door for President Nayib Bukele to serve another term.

On Thursday, Bukele’s New Ideas party, which dominates Congress, passed the amendment which will allow indefinite presidential re-election, extend terms from five years to six and scrap run-offs.

The bill passed 57-3 as Congress prepares to break for recess.

The nation’s Supreme Court ruled in 2021 it was Bukele’s right to run again, foreshadowing the actions by lawmakers.

“This is quite simple, El Salvador: only you will have the power to decide how long you wish to support the work of any public official, including your president,” said elected official Ana Figueroa, who proposed the bill, according to Reuters. “You have the power to decide how long you support your president and all elected officials,” she added.

Bukele remains one of the most popular leaders in the region, partly due to his across-the-board crackdown on gangs, which has caused homicides to plummet.

