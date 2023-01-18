El Chapo begs Mexican president

Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Loera aka “el Chapo Guzman” (C), is escorted by marines as he is presented to the press on February 22, 2014 in Mexico City. Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has escaped from a maximum-security prison for the second time in 14 years, sparking a massive manhunt Sunday and dealing an embarrassing blow to the government. AFP PHOTO/Alfredo Estrella (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 7:08 PM PT – Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has pleaded to be brought back to Mexico to complete his sentence due to the “cruel and unfair” treatment he is subjected to there. El Chapo is Mexico’s most powerful drug lord.

Despite denying any knowledge of the request, in response, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stated that he would study it.

After decades in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel, Mexico’s most powerful organized crime organization, Guzman, 64, was found guilty in 2019 of drug trafficking, money laundering, and murder in New York.

He was sentenced to life and has since been imprisoned at the ADX Florence Supermax in Colorado.

El Chapo’s attorney José Refugio Rodríguez spoke in an interview with Mexican outlet Radio Formula. There, he alleges that his client has suffered unequal treatment thus a violation. Essentially, Guzman has not had an adequate access to sunlight, visitation rights, proper food or medical care. Additionally, Guzman has suffered psychological torture as a result of being kept in constant isolation and being prohibited from speaking his native language of Spanish.

In the past, while locked up, the druglord has escaped custody several times.

In accordance with a treaty between the US and Mexico, inmates may complete their terms of imprisonment there in order to be nearer to their families.