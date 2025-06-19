Edan Alexander, freed American hostage, returns to N.J. after being abducted in Gaza for nearly 600 days

Israelis react after the release of Edan Alexander, an Israeli-US captive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on May 12, 2025. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:53 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

Edan Alexander, the last American hostage in Gaza who was recently released from captivity, has finally returned back to his home in New Jersey.

Alexander’s father, Yitzchak Gershovitz, told CBS News New York that his son flew back to the U.S. and arrived home in Tenafly on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to tell you, Edan, we love you and we are so happy you’re back,” Gershovitz said. Advertisement “This is our brother. Our son returns home and our hearts are full of joy and happiness. There’s only one word, it’s a miracle of God,” he said.

Throngs of jubilant supporters filled the streets of the New Jersey town, waving Israeli flags and cheering in anticipation of Alexander’s arrival, transforming the scene into a vibrant display of celebration and unity.

Alexander was finally freed on May 12th after 584 days in captivity. He had been serving in the IDF when he was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, after Hamas rushed the Gaza border, killing at least 1,200 Israelis while taking 250 others captive.

Following his release, Alexander also had a call with President Donald Trump, where he told the GOP president “you saved my life.”

“Mr. President,” Alexander greeted Trump at the start of the call. “You’re the only reason I’m here. You saved my life.”

