ECW Legend, Former WWE Star Sabu Passes At 60

Professional wrestler Sabu attends ToyCon 2020 at the Eastside Cannery Casino Hotel on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:25 PM – Sunday, May 11, 2025

Former WWE Star Terry Brunk, famously known as Sabu, has died at 60-years-old.

A report by Pwinsider first announced his passing, however, a cause of death was not disclosed.

WWE posted a statement on X regarding the passing of the former star and offering their condolences to everyone affected.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) also released a statement, saying “the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.”

Sabu had just had his retirement match against Joey Janela last month.

Sabu became known as “the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death–defying maniac,” following his work in hardcore matches featuring tables, ladders, chairs, barbed wire and more.

The wrestling legend was a two-time ECW world heavyweight champion, also winning their world television championship and capturing tag team gold three times.

In 2006 Sabu joined WWE when the company launched a new weekly show for the brand.

Sabu was a member of the ECW Originals team that defeated the New Breed in an eight-man tag team match at WrestleMania 23 on April 1, 2007. WWE released him about a month later.

Sabu, who had previously worked for WCW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AAA, competed in several indie companies before making two appearances for AEW in 2023, culminating in his role as special enforcer for a bout between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho.

