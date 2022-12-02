Economists: Deeper U.S recession to hit in mid-2023

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the end of the trading day March 2, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Economists have warned that a deeper economic crisis will occur in the United States in the middle of 2023.

According to analysis from the Kroll Institute, the U.S economy is slowing down as effects of the multi-trillion stimulus measures are decreasing. In addition, ongoing interest rates that were increased by the Federal Reserve are stifling the economic activity.

As a result, analysts believe that the economy will fall into a recession once households and businesses run out of savings.

The Biden administration continues to insist that the economy is doing well despite two-quarters of negative GDP this year, a decline in business investment and the rising national debt.

Megan Greene, the global chief economist for the Kroll Institute commented on the issue.