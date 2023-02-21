East Palestine Mayor Calls Biden’s Trip A “Slap In The Face”

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023. (Photo by DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 6:32 PM PT – Tuesday, February 21, 2023

After hearing the news of President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway reacted on Fox News saying “[Biden’s trip] was the biggest slap in the face.”

Conway spoke strongly to reporters on Monday about Biden’s surprise departure to Ukraine. The mayor, along with the entire East Palestine community, continues to deal with the aftermath of a February 3rd train derailment and chemical spill.

“That [trip to Ukraine] tells you right now, he doesn’t care about us,” Conaway told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “So … he can send every agency he wants to but I found that out this morning and one of the briefings that he was in the Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there, not to us and I’m furious.”

The President’s trip to Kyiv was characterized by the White House as way for the U.S. to show support and solidarity for Ukraine. Biden’s visit included an announcement of an additional $500 million in aid to the country.

Conaway’s comments coincide with recent statements made by prominent GOP figures criticizing President Biden’s neglect on domestic issues. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) had said during a Fox News interview, “We have a lot of problems accumulating here in our own country that he is neglecting.”