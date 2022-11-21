Earthquake in Indonesia kills 162, injures more

A police line is placed at a damaged building following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju on January 17, 2021. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) (Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has stuck the Cianjur region of the main island in West Java, Indonesia .

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake reached a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Due to the natural disaster, some residents are reportedly stuck under the remains of their collapsed buildings. Rescuers are unable to reach some of those who are trapped. Currently over 13,782 people are left with destroyed homes. Local reports say that those affected have been accommodated at nearby refugee camps.

Other extensive damages were reported at schools and at places of worship. In addition, communication lines are being delayed as power lines were disrupted.

In a news conference, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil announced that over 162 people have died and 326 more are injured in varying degrees.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire. An area has frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. It is one of the world’s most seismically active zones.

As authorities continue their rescue efforts, Governor Kamil has added that the death toll is likely to rise further.