Early voting underway in Ga. Senate runoff election

People gather during a get out the vote rally Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Atlanta, during early voting for the Senate runoff election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:51 AM PT – Monday, November 28, 2022

Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff election is officially underway. Voters have between now and December 6th to cast their ballot for the Georgia Senate race.

Early voting began on Saturday in the race between GOP candidate Herschel Walker and incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The Peach State moved to hold a runoff after neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote during the midterms. According to Georgia law, in order to win an election in the state, a candidate must win at least 50% of the vote. If no candidate breaks the 50% threshold, a recount is mandatory.

As of Sunday morning, nearly 100,000 votes had already been cast.

This comes as Walker’s campaign released a new ad on Friday. The Republicans campaign casted doubt on Warnock’s character.

Recent polling shows Warnock and Walker in a close race ahead of December 6th.