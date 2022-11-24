E.U. confirms cyberattack on parliament website

A person walks on October 21, 2014 in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France during a plenary session. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK HERTZOG (Photo credit should read PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:31 AM PT – Thursday, November 24, 2022

The European Union has claimed that a “sophisticated cyber-attack,” which crippled the European parliament website, occurred on Wednesday afternoon. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility for the crime. Reports says that the attack happened soon after the E.U. designated Russia as a “State sponsor of terrorism.”

Parliament President Roberta Metsola, confirmed the attack. It was a distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attack, in which servers are bombarded with a large quantity of traffic in an effort to prevent internet users from accessing websites.

According to Dr. Lukasz Olejnik, who is an independent cybersecurity researcher and consultant, the attack didn’t have any serious effect. According to him, Killnet, a pro-Kremlin group, often targets businesses in order to draw attention to its hacks and spark debate among decision-makers.

“In other words, it’s a kind of information operation,” Dr. Olejnik explained.

The European Parliament website was back online after few hours. However, the hackers were reportedly only able to obtain external access to the website’s data.