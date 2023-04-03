Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light March Madness sponsorship sparks backlash

Dylan Mulvaney attends NYC Pride Weekend with motorola razr on June 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for motorola razr)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 2:44 PM – Monday, April 3, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star and Broadway actor from San Diego, California, was introduced as the newest Bud Light spokesperson in a string of videos that received extremely negative feedback on social media.

The beer company sent packs of Bud Light with the influencer’s face on it to honor the actor reaching what they deemed as a “365 Days of Girlhood” milestone, according to the trans activist on Saturday.

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner,” Mulvaney wrote on Instagram.

As part of the campaign, Mulvaney appeared in another video drinking Bud Lite in the bathtub.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public,” said a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch.

Some Twitter users criticized the announcement, labeling the ad campaign as yet another attempt to spread gender misinformation and LGBTQ+ propaganda.

Brands frequently target Mulvaney because of the audience that the actor has attracted with an overflow of fans who support trans activism.

Dylan has also since collaborated with brands like Kate Spade, Tampax, and many others in addition to Bud Lite.

“Celebrating the first day of spring with @katespadeny #katespadenypartner,” Mulvaney wrote.

Besides his past acting career with the Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon,” Mulvaney rose to fame after publicly speaking with President Biden in October about transgender issues. Biden said in the interview that he did not think states should outlaw “gender-affirming health care.”

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that — as a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong,” said Biden.

“Who the hell at @budlight thought it was a good idea to make a grown man who dresses like little girls their new spokesperson? Brands have to stop listening to their woke creative teams and get in touch with their consumer demographics,” John Cardillo, a popular Conservative commentator, wrote.

“It amazes me how corporations are so fixated on going woke that they’re willing to give their own customers the middle finger to do so… I wonder how many blue collar guys are going to be rushing to the gas station to drink Dylan Mulvaney beer? Not a single damn one,” said Conservative political commentator CJ Pearson.

Although it is unknown whether the beer company will experience any financial losses as a result of their marketing choices, some online users are now asserting that they will start shopping for different beer brands at their local grocery and liquor stores.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts