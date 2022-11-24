Dunleavy, Murkowski, Peltola win races in Alaska

Alaskan Governor Mike Dunleavy joins other Alaskan Republicans at a Get Out The Vote event hosted by the Alaska Republican Party on November 06, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:54 AM PT – Thursday, November 24, 2022

After more than two weeks, Alaska’s midterm election results are in.

The process of counting the ranked-choice ballots came to an end on Wednesday night.

Republican Mike Dunleavy became the first governor in the state to win re-election since 1998, winning more than 50% of the vote.

Lisa Murkowski was also able to hold on to her seat in the Senate. She won with just over 53%.

Democrat Mary Peltola raked in nearly 55% of the vote, becoming the first native to serve in Congress and the first woman to hold Alaska’s House seat.

“Partisanship is a challenge,” Peltola said. “One of the things I’ve noticed in the few committee hearings I’ve participated in, I go, and I expect to hear about the topic at hand, the legislation at hand, ah, people flying into D.C., and unfortunately, very often the conversation gets derailed and circled back to things like January 6th. And a lot of partisan bickering. And it’s tough to sit through that, but I think that is what the atmosphere as you see is like right now.”

While Dunleavy won his election outright, Peltola and Murkowski won after the second and third pick votes were counted.