Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson dies at 79, following Alzheimer’s diagnosis

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:11 PM – Monday, May 26, 2025

Phil Robertson, the professional hunter, businessman, and reality television star who become known nationally after appearing on the popular series “Duck Dynasty,” has passed away at the age of 79 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Willie Roberston, Phil Robertson’s son, and his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson, announced his passing in a social media post.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” they wrote. Advertisement

“He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘You do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,’” the post continued.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” the post concluded.

Robertson became well known for his family-run business Duck Commander, which sells hunting-related products.

The “Duck Dynasty” reality television show followed Robertson’s family dynamics, intertwined with the family’s thriving business. It first aired in 2012, up until 2017.

Robertson’s Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis was made public last December by his son, Jase Robertson. At the time, Jase revealed that Robertson was in the “early stages” of the disease, which he sadly explained was already “causing problems with his entire body.”

“Phil’s not doing well,” he continued. “We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems.”

“The number one question I get everywhere I go: ‘How’s your dad doing?’” Jase added. “Now, I’m just giving the blunt truth: I say, ‘Not good.’”

Additionally, Robertson’s granddaughter, Sadie Robertson, also revealed one of their last moments together, with Sadie writing on Instagram: “One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!” Amen!”

