Drones attack U.S. forces

US soldiers stand by a US military armoured vehicle in the town of Tal Tamr along the M4 highway in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh province, near the border with Turkey, on March 3, 2020. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Friday, January 20, 2023

Three drones targeted a United States garrison in Syria’s Al-Tanf region, the U.S. Central Command announced on Friday.

No Americans were injured in the drone attack. The one-way drones, also known as “kamikaze” drones, had targeted an outpost that had members of the U.S. military and the Syrian Free Army.

One of the drones had hit the compound injuring two members of the Syrian Free Army, while the other two were shot down by Coalition Forces.

Central Command spokesperson Joe Buccino addressed the situation.

“Attacks of this kind are unacceptable,” he said in a statement. “They place our troops and our partners at risk and jeopardize the fight against ISIS.”