Driver Strikes Crowd In Manhattan, 7 People Injured

(Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:32 PM – Monday, August 21, 2023

Seven people were injured after a car drove into a crowded area in Manhattan on Sunday night, according to police.

Advertisement

Authorities stated 29-year-old Imani Lucas ran a red light and crashed into the victims just before midnight.

According to the New York Police Department, the woman is currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation and claimed she prayed to God and closed her eyes when she ran the red light.

All seven injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victims included six men ages 24 to 61 and a 34-year-old woman.

Videos captured of the horrific scene showed paramedics tending to the victims on the street, as clothing items were scattered across the area.

However, after the crash, Lucas drove away from the scene and was involved in a three-car crash on the Long Island Expressway. According to law enforcement, it did not result in any injuries.

Authorities stated the driver was not intoxicated and the incident was not terrorism-related, with charges against her pending.

Traffic was closed off for several hours and an investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts