Driver arrested after crashing car into WH security gate

A bomb detection robot inspects a vehicle that rammed a security barricade at the White House complex on October 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:13 AM – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

A man has been arrested after driving his car into a barricade outside the White House, south of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

In a post on X, the Secret Service confirmed that the incident happened Tuesday night at 10:37 p.m. local time. A vehicle drove into the Secret Service gate at 17th and E St., NW, in Washington, D.C.

The driver was arrested, and the vehicle was “assessed and deemed safe” by Secret Service and officials from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. A bomb detection robot was photographed inspecting the car. The vehicle was subsequently towed from the scene.

“Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing,” said Secret Service.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident. The president has not made any public comments about the accident.

When the collision happened, the area had reportedly been placed on lockdown, though the White House had not been, The New York Times reported. The area remained closed until the car was removed.

The suspect’s identity has not been identified publicly, nor has a motive, as the investigation is ongoing.

