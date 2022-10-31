Dr. Oz: Pennsylvania needs high paying energy jobs

Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at an event with Nikki Haley on October 26, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In the November general election, Oz faces Democratic nominee John Fetterman. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT – Monday, October 31, 2022

Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz says the state needs high-paying energy jobs.

During an interview with Breitbart News over the weekend, Oz commented on the matter while slamming his opponent, John Fetterman. Oz claimed that left-wing politicians like Fetterman are mistakenly focusing on increasing the federal minimum wage.

Oz added that his goal is to help people earn more than just the minimum wage by unleashing energy sector jobs with good benefits and opportunities for pay increases.

The Trump-endorsed candidate said the Keystone State has the opportunity to build a facility in Philadelphia, which would bring tens of thousands of high-quality trade jobs.