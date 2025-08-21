Dr. James Dobson, Focus on the Family founder and Christian advisor to 5 presidents, passes away at 89

Dr. James C. Dobson, founder and chairman of Focus on the Family, gestures while speaking at the Justice Sunday III rally on January 8, 2006 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:59 AM – Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dr. James Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family and a prominent evangelical Christian leader, passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday.

“With Dr. Dobson’s passing, we remember the life of a gifted man who walked with the Lord. I’m thankful for his sensitivity to those who were weak, downtrodden, and sometimes overlooked,” reads the intro of his organization’s homepage.

Gary Bauer, senior vice president of public policy at the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI), announced that Dr. Dobson passed away on Thursday morning.

“Dr. Dobson was a pioneer — a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family, and culture,” said Bauer. “His bold leadership, integrity, and compassion helped equip countless families to thrive in a world of shifting values. He was a mentor, a counselor, and a steady voice of truth in turbulent times.”

Dobson founded Focus on the Family in Arcadia, California, in 1977, developing it into one of the largest evangelical ministries worldwide. The organization later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1991, where it remains headquartered today.

Under Dobson’s leadership, the Focus on the Family daily radio program was broadcast on over 4,000 stations across North America. The programs were also translated into 27 languages and distributed in over 160 countries, making it one of the world’s most popular faith-based radio shows, according to the JDFI.

After stepping down from Focus in 2010, Dobson established JDFI as a smaller, more personal institute to continue his mission — with an increased focus on broadcasting and teaching.

Dobson, a New York Times best-selling author and Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster, wrote over 70 books on family preservation, including “The New Dare to Discipline” and “When God Doesn’t Make Sense,” which remain widely read in many Christian households today.

Dobson also advised and/or counseled U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan (R), George H. W. Bush (R), George W. Bush (R), Bill Clinton (D), and Donald Trump (R). He served on President Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board, a group of prominent faith leaders assembled in 2016 to offer counsel on certain religious issues, during his first term.

Dobson leaves behind a legacy defined by his unwavering advocacy for traditional family values and his significant influence on American evangelical thought and political engagement.

Dobson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; their children Danae and Ryan; daughter-in-law Laura; and two grandchildren.

