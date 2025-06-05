‘Doxer’ Hakeem Jeffries demands public release of ICE agents’ names, citing ‘aggressive overreach’

(L) An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) / (Background) U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a rally opposing House Republicans Tax Proposal prior to the final House Vote. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Families Over Billionaires)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:35 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned all Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, asserting during a press briefing that the identities of the agents involved in a recent altercation should be disclosed publicly for the whole country to see.

Jeffries was responding to a question regarding his previous remarks advocating for the release of the names of ICE agents implicated in an incident involving New Jersey Democrat Representative LaMonica McIver.

McIver was arrested following a physical confrontation with ICE personnel outside the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, and during which, she assaulted and shoved ICE agents, in addition to hindering them — according to Acting U.S. Attorney of New Jersey Alina Habba.

The encounter was also reportedly captured on body camera footage worn by the ICE officers.

“Every single ICE agent who is engaged in this aggressive overreach, and are trying to hide their identities from the American people, will be unsuccessful in doing that. This is America, this is not the Soviet Union, we are not behind the Iron Curtain, this is not the 1930s,” Jeffries declared.

“And every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will be identified. That in fact is the law. And we’re gonna make sure that the American people have the transparency necessary to hold people accountable when there are folks who cross the line here in America. That’s what’s gonna happen,” he continued. “And as I mentioned earlier, I spoke to Congressman Nadler about this, our first priorities are always gonna be making sure that the person who is on the front line is in the best possible place to move forward,” Jeffries said. That is in the case with LaMonica McIver and it is also the case with Congressman Nadler’s brave, young, patriotic staffer.”

Additionally, Jeffries was subsequently asked whether he intended to disclose the identities of those involved in the arrest of a staff member at Congressman Jerry Nadler’s Manhattan office.

Federal agents entered the office in pursuit of those that they alleged were involved in riots — maintaining that they were being sheltered there. “We have the right to check. You are harboring rioters in the office,” one agent stated in a video recording. During the incident, another staff member was also placed in handcuffs.

“And we’ve got to address those issues first,” Jeffries continued. “That’s the human thing to do. While simultaneously, of course, preparing to deal with the broader policy implications which I mentioned are already underway.”

ICE agents have consistently encountered significant public backlash from liberals and leftists while carrying out enforcement operations. In Massachusetts, a Worcester city councilor intervened in the attempted arrest of an illegal alien from Brazil with a criminal record. Similarly, in Tennessee, a state senator posted a video in which she boasted about obstructing ICE officers.

In San Diego, a workplace enforcement action by ICE was also denounced by local elected officials as “state-sponsored terrorism.” These confrontations underscore a broader pattern of resistance—not only from those targeted for arrest, but increasingly from left-leaning public officials opposing federal immigration enforcement efforts.

