Donors raise over $760K for Renee Good on GoFundMe a day after shooting

A GoFundMe online fundraiser for Renee Nicole Good has far surpassed its $50,000 goal less than a day after she was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during what authorities call “an act of domestic terrorism.”

On Wednesday, Good, 37, blocked a roadway with her car as anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters gathered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When ICE agents approached her, instructing Good to exit the vehicle, she reversed and drove forward — prompting the agent in front of the car to open fire. Good was pronounced dead, having suffered a bullet wound to the head.

A GoFundMe was created on the day of her death to support her “wife and son.” Good was a mother to three: a 15-year old, a 12-year old, and a 6-year old.

“Renee was pure sunshine, pure love. She will be desperately missed,” the fundraiser’s description reads.

As of Thursday, supporters have raised over $764,647, with approximately 19,700 donations, including a top donation of $10,000 from young philanthropist Carlos Eduardo Espina.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem argued that Good, when ordered to leave her car, “proceeded to weaponize her vehicle and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over.” She referred to Good’s actions as “an act of terrorism.”

“It was an act of domestic terrorism,” Noem said. “They were attempting to push out their vehicle and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly, and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him. My understanding is she was hit, and is deceased. This goes to show the assaults that our ICE officers and law enforcement are under every single day. These vehicle rammings are domestic acts of terrorism. We will continue to protect our ICE officers.”

GoFundMe’s terms of service prohibit users raising funds, creating fundraisers, or posting content in support of terrorism.

Following the deadly incident, mass protests occurred on the streets of Minneapolis.

The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey (D-Minn.), had choice words for federal immigration officers on Wednesday.

At a press conference in the hours after the shooting, Frey called the claim that the officer’s use of his weapon was an act of self-defense is “bulls**t” and told ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

The DHS had deployed more than 2,000 officers to the Minneapolis area as part of its largest-ever immigration enforcement operation, putting ICE personnel in the area where the shooting took place.

Vice President JD Vance said in a Thursday morning post on X that Good had not been “randomly searched,” but was approached by law enforcement for “obstructing a lawful enforcement operation.”

“You’re not allowed to interrupt a lawful enforcement operation, which is exactly what this woman was doing,” the vice president wrote. “The officer didn’t discharge his weapon to prevent her from fleeing. When he discharged his weapon, she had pointed the vehicle at him and pressed the gas. He discharged his weapon in self-defense, and other angles of the video show the woman *clearly* hit the officer with her car while accelerating.” “A tragedy? Absolutely. But a tragedy that falls on this woman and all of the radicals who teach people that immigration is the one type of law that rioters are allowed to interfere with,” Vance concluded in his post.

