Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential run

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:07 AM PT – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

45th President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024.

At Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Trump announced a third campaign to reclaim the Oval Office where he promises to immediately tackle record-high inflation and restore border security as he launches another bid for the White House.

One week after the polls closed in the midterm elections, Trump addressed the success of various candidates he endorsed.

Throughout the event, Trump spoke about several national issues brought on by the Biden administration.

The former president stressed the need for secure borders as he claimed that 10 million people had entered illegally, acknowledged the rising crime that had been increasing across the country and called for the crowd to bring prosperity back to the red, white and blue.

Trump is the first major candidate to announce his 2024 presidential bid with rumors that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) could challenge him in the Republican primary, while 46th President Joe Biden has hinted at a possible run for reelection.