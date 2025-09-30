Don Lemon: ‘Broken’ White men are the ‘real issue’ behind mass violence in U.S.

Don Lemon attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:34 PM – Tuesday, September 30, 2025

In what appeared to be a bizarre and unhinged racist rant, left-wing podcast host Don Lemon labeled White men as the “real issue” behind violence in the United States, describing them as “broken” and suggesting that the majority resort to violence as a solution to combat their inferiority.

Lemon, a former CNN host who was fired from the network after being accused of making misogynistic comments and mistreating a number of female colleagues, referenced President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard, combating crime and restoring peace in high crime areas, as one of the main culprits.

During a recent episode of his podcast “The Don Lemon Show,” Lemon, who also happens to be married to a White man, asserted that White males are responsible for mass violence “nearly every single time.”

Tim Malone, Lemon’s husband, is a real estate agent specializing in luxury properties in New York City and the Hamptons.

“White men, are you okay? You’re sending troops, National Guard to cities,” Lemon said, on the latest episode of his podcast. “You keep talking about ooh, Chicago and black-on-black crime. I wanna know: White men, are you okay? Because that is the real issue here.” “This country keeps waking up to bodies in the pews, blood on the floor, gunfire in public places and the faces behind the trigger looks the same nearly every single time,” he added. “This is just the truth, I don’t care if you get mad about it.”

As anticipated, the 59-year-old’s “hot take” was met with criticism from online users. Many quickly branded him a bigot, racist, or hypocrite.

However, this isn’t the first time Lemon has made such remarks. In 2018, he said that “the biggest terror threat in this country is White men,” particularly those “radicalized to the right.”

