Don Jr. endorses LA. Attorney General Jeff Landry for Gov.

Donald Trump Jr. has endorsed Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R-LA.) for Governor.

On Monday, Don Jr. announced his support for his friend. Trump claimed that Landry will make Louisiana great again.

Landry has proven to be an ally to Don Jr.’s father, President Donald J. Trump. Landry filed a friend of the court brief in favor of Trump over the Mar-A-Lago raid. He has also openly challenged the 2020 election.

The Gubernatorial Primary Election is expected to take place in October 2023.