Dolly Parton’s “parting” gift

OAN Annyatama Bhowmik

UPDATED 5:55 PM PT – Friday, December 23, 2022

Country music legend Dolly Parton discussed a secret song that she plans to reveal in 2045.

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the 76-year-old country music legend, Dolly Parton, spoke about a unique song she wrote for her Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park Dollywood resort.

The chestnut ‘Dream Box’ is a said to be a repository of Dolly’s memories and wishes for the future.

The song is reportedly buried and sealed within a time capsule and won’t see the light of day for another 23 years.

The country star first discussed the song in the pages of her 2020 book, “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

“The song felt like burying one of my kids, putting it on ice or something, and I won’t be around to see it brought back to life,” Parton says.

The singer stated how frustrated she felt about the fact that the song will likely release after her death. Parton will 99-years-old by the time that the song is released in 2045.