DOJ to question Mike Pence about Jan. 6

UPDATED 12:52 PM PT – Thursday, November 24, 2022

The Department of Justice has reached out to former Vice President Mike Pence regarding the events of January 6th.

According to reports on Wednesday, DOJ prosecutors are looking to question Pence about what he witnessed. Sources close to Pence say he is reviewing the department’s request. This comes despite Pence refusing to testify before the congressional panel investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021. It is also believed to be the first step to turn Pence into a witness against Trump in the investigation.

Following their separation from the White House, Pence and Trump began to diverge. Pence has openly described the pressure Trump applied on him to interfere with the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The DOJ’s investigation is separate from the one being conducted by the Democrat-led January 6th panel. The DOJ are seeking to pursue criminal charges against President Trump.