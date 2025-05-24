DOJ sues Newark, other N.J. cities over sanctuary policies

The Justice Department seal is seen on the lectern during a Hate Crimes Subcommittee summit on June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

1:10 PM – Saturday, May 24, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has sued Newark and three other New Jersey cities, accusing them of violating federal law by refusing to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The suit filed on Friday, targeted policies which block federal agents from getting information on someone’s immigration status.

Officials say these policies undermine national security and protect criminals from deportation.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was arrested earlier this month during a high-profile clash with immigration officers, called the lawsuit “absurd” and vowed to fight it.

“No one is blocking them from doing anything. The courts have already said that it’s not an obligation of…you know…to execute federal laws to allow these people to do what they are doing,” Baraka said. “They can do what they want to do outside of us.”

The other New Jersey cities named in the suit are Jersey City, Paterson, and Elizabeth.

