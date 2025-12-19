DOJ releases trove of Epstein files, with ‘several hundred thousand more’ to be released in coming weeks

Photo via: DOJ – Newly released images showcase Michael Jackson, former President Bill Clinton, and Diana Ross alongside redacted individuals

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:19 PM – Friday, December 19, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a trove of documents relating to the late convicted pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, amounting to “several hundred thousand” pages of documents.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act gave the Justice Department until Friday, November 19th, to release “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys’ Offices.”

“We’re going to release several hundred thousand documents today, and those documents will come in all different forms, photographs, and other materials associated with all of the investigations into, into Mr. Epstein,” stated Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Friday. “Now, the most important thing that the Attorney General [Pam Bondi] has talked about, that [FBI] Director [Kash] Patel has talked about is that we protect victims,” he continued. “And so what we’re doing is, we are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim — their name, their identity, their story, to the extent these are protected — is completely protected.”

Blanche went on to reveal that the Justice Department will also be releasing “more documents over the next couple of weeks. So today, several hundred thousand. And then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”

However, Blanche’s comments prompted backlash soon after, due to Friday’s hard deadline under the Epstein Files Transparency Act — introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

Seemingly in response to the announced delays, Massie posted a photo of the text of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, highlighting the section that explains the files must not be released “later than 30 days after the date of enactment of this Act.”

“Time’s up. Release the files,” Massie wrote.

The Republican Congressman also noted that he has spoken with several of the victims’ lawyers, “and collectively they know there are at least 20 names of men who are accused of sex crimes in the possession of the FBI.”

“If we get a large production on Dec. 19 and it does not contain a single name of any male who is accused of a sex crime or sex trafficking or rape or any of these things, then we know they haven’t produced all the documents,” Massie added. “it’s that simple.”

Meanwhile, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has since accused Bondi and the Justice Department of violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act by failing to release all of the requested documents within the 30-day timespan.

“The law Congress passed and President Trump signed was clear as can be — the Trump administration has 30 days to release ALL the Epstein files, not just some. Failing to do so is breaking the law. This just shows the Department of Justice, Donald Trump and Pam Bondi are hellbent on hiding the truth,” Schumer stated.

Schumer further claimed that Democrats “are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld.”

In response, DOJ’s Public Affairs Office disputed the claims of noncompliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, proclaiming, “The law had a carveout to protect victims, which is informing this entire process. The DOJ is releasing hundreds of thousands of documents today — the same ones that the Biden and Obama administrations failed to disclose. Where was the outrage then?”

The released Epstein files are available for the public to sift through at Justice.Gov/Epstein.

