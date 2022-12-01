DOJ probes Stanford over alleged Title IX discrimination

A woman works on a laptop on the Stanford University campus on May 22, 2014 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:59 AM PT – Thursday, December 1, 2022

Stanford University is under investigation for alleged Title IX discrimination against men.

According to Forbes on Wednesday, the University has numerous programs geared towards women, without any equivalent organizations specifically for men.

The DOJ’s Office of Civil Rights has opened up an investigation into five-student programs which complainants argue are illegal because their names imply that men are excluded and all members are women.

Kursat Pekgoz, the CEO of Doruk, a Turkish real estate company, and James Moore, a Stanford alumnus and an emeritus professor at the University of Southern California (USC), filed the complaints against Stanford.

Complainants also argued that because women now make up the majority of college students, the programs are outdated.

The programs currently under investigation are Stanford’s Women in Business, Women in Stanford Law, Stanford Women in Design, Stanford Society of Women Engineers, and the Gabilan Provost’s Discretionary Fund.