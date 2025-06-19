DOJ: Man charged in plot to attack officers with explosives at L.A. protests

Demonstrators smash the windshield of a vehicle next to a burning Waymo vehicle as protesters clash with law enforcement in the streets surrounding the federal building during a protest following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:12 AM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

A Texas man has been charged for allegedly purchasing and transporting explosives with the intent to attack police officers in Los Angeles during the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Grzegorz Vandenberg allegedly purchased fireworks from a travel center in New Mexico, where he reportedly told employees he had prior special forces military experience and could make pipe bombs.

“Vandenberg informed the cashier that he would be traveling to Los Angeles, California for the riots to kill law enforcement officers or government officials,” charging documents say. Advertisement

The suspect then reportedly asked the clerk to identify which fireworks in the store contained the largest amount of explosives and invited them to join him “and his platoon” that he said was waiting to meet with him in California.

“Vandenberg purchased six mortars that hold 60 grams of gunpowder each, and 36 large fireworks,” the complaint says.

After the comments made by Vandenberg, 48, an employee at the store followed him out and took down his license plate and alerted law enforcement.

Documents stated that Vandenberg was placed under arrest last Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

“Targeting law enforcement with violence is not protest – it’s a crime,” U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Ryan Ellison said in a statement. “Anyone who attempts to harm officers or undermine public safety will be held accountable. Protecting the safety of our communities and upholding the integrity of lawful demonstrations are priorities, and those who cross the line into violence will be prosecuted swiftly and to the fullest extent of the law.”

