DOJ launches investigation into Walz and Frey over conspiracy to impede immigration agents

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (left) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on September 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:42 PM – Friday, January 16, 2026

According to multiple sources, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey regarding the potential obstruction of federal law enforcement.

On Friday, sources confirmed that a grand jury has issued subpoenas for both officials as part of a probe into an alleged conspiracy to impede federal immigration agents.

The investigation reportedly stems from public comments and actions taken by Walz (D-Minn.) and Frey (D-Minn.) in response to the presence of thousands of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers currently operating in Minnesota under “Operation Metro Surge.”

While the investigation is in its early stages, it marks a significant escalation in the standoff between the state and federal government. It remains unclear at this time if the inquiry will result in formal criminal charges against either leader.

In response, Walz has called the probe a “dangerous, authoritarian tactic” and pointed out that other officials have also faced recent federal scrutiny, attempting to downplay the severity of the allegations.

Additionally, Frey has responded to the investigation by describing it as an attempt to “intimidate” him for protecting residents against “chaos and danger” brought by federal agents in the Trump administration.

The DOJ has declined to comment on the impending case.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

