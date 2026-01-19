DOJ launches civil rights probe on Minneapolis church protesters

Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Justice Department on November 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Nicole Mitchell

11:12 AM – Monday, January 19, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi has threatened to prosecute anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesters who disrupted a church service in Minneapolis.

On Sunday, Bondi revealed on X that she spoke with Pastor Jonathan Parnell following the incident at the Cities Church.

Bondi said those who attack law enforcement and intimidate Christians will be met with the full force of federal law.

“I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law,” Bondi said in a statement.

She added that if state leaders don’t step up soon, the Department of Justice (DOJ) will remain mobilized to prosecute these federal crimes.

“If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails,” she added.

Her team is investigating the incident for potential violations of federal law.

According to videos circulating on social media, a group of agitators disrupted a church service by shouting at attendees. As congregants attempted to leave, the group followed them into the parking lot and blocked vehicles from exiting.

The protest was organized and live-streamed by Black Lives Matter Minnesota.

The group alleged one of the church’s pastors, David Eastwood, leads the local ICE field office.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!